Nissan CEO Says Nothing Decided on Restructuring

Yokohama, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Ivan Espinosa told Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa on Friday that nothing has been decided on possible restructuring measures, the governor said.

The Japanese automaker is considering closing two assembly plants in Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, according to people familiar with the matter.

Espinosa also told Kuroiwa that he would provide the governor with accurate information and that what Nissan would do would come in sight this month, according to the governor, who spoke to reporters following their meeting at the prefectural office in Yokohama.

Kuroiwa earlier this week said that if the plants are closed, the impact would be enormous because Nissan has a very large presence in the prefecture.

