Rakuten Ready to Sell Govt-Stockpiled Rice Online, CEO Says

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Group Inc., a Japanese e-commerce company, is prepared to sell government-stockpiled rice anytime soon, Chairman and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani said Friday.

Mikitani made the comments to reporters after agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi asked him in a meeting for cooperation in selling stockpiled rice online.

The government plans to start selling stockpiled rice under no-bid contracts as early as next week as part of efforts to help lower rice prices by increasingly supplies.

Rakuten is positively looking to buy stockpiled rice under such a scheme for online sale, Mikitani said.

"We don't want to make a vast profit" from the sale of stockpiled rice, he said.

