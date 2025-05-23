Japan Eyes Measures to Cut Electricity, Gas Bills by 1,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to take measures to reduce the average household's monthly electricity and gas bills by around 1,000 yen from July to September, when bills tend to rise due to air conditioning use, it was learned on Friday.

The government plans to use reserve funds from its fiscal 2025 budget to implement the measures. It will announce details later this month.

Last month, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that the government would again provide support for electricity and gas bills for the three months.

The government previously provided such support from August to October last year and from January to March this year.

Meanwhile, the government implemented new gasoline subsidies on Thursday.

