Nissan Mulls Sale of Headquarters in Yokohama

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. is considering selling its headquarters building in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, it was learned Friday.

The value of the building is believed to exceed 100 billion yen. The struggling automaker plans to use proceeds from the sale to cover costs associated with its planned closure of seven plants around the world by fiscal 2027.

Nissan may continue using the building by concluding a lease contract with the buyer, informed sources said.

At a briefing session for analysts on May 13, Nissan Motor President and CEO Ivan Espinosa said that the company could face additional restructuring costs of 60 billion yen, according to questions and answers from the session that were released on Friday.

Espinosa added that the company plans to cover the additional costs by selling assets, but did not specify which ones.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]