Talks on U.S. Steel Deal in Final Phase: Nippon Steel COO

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Talks between Nippon Steel Corp. and the U.S. government over a proposed acquisition of United States Steel Corp. are reaching "a final phase," Tadashi Imai, president and chief operating officer at the Japanese steelmaker, said Friday.

"We're waiting for the final decision by U.S. President Donald Trump," Imai told reporters in Tokyo, adding, "We hope that the deal will be approved."

Imai reiterated that the U.S. steelmaker will benefit from the deal, saying that U.S. Steel "can secure competitiveness in the medium and long term" through Nippon Steel's investment and transfers of its cutting-edge technology.

Speaking at a press conference as chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation, Imai said it would be difficult to rebuild U.S. manufacturing only with tariffs.

Japan and the United States should work together to strengthen the manufacturing industry, he said.

