Japan, U.S. to Continue Close Talks for June Tariff Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States Friday agreed to continue close talks on tariffs so that their leaders can reach a deal on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Canada in June.

"We were able to have more frank and direct discussions than the previous time," Japan's top negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, told reporters after attending the third round of bilateral ministerial negotiations on tariff measures taken by President Donald Trump's administration.

Akazawa, economic revitalization minister, spoke with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at his home for about 90 minutes from 10:45 a.m. Then, Akazawa met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at the USTR office for about two hours.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Akazawa's counterpart in the negotiations, was unable to attend the third round. Akazawa is planning to visit the United States again next week for talks with Bessent.

Akazawa requested a review of all Trump tariff measures against Japan including a 25 pct additional tariff on vehicles, which has a huge impact on Japanese industry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]