Japan Consumers Warned over Rice Offered Online at Bargain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan is cautioning consumers over scam websites that claim to offer rice at a bargain, as prices continue to climb for the country's staple food.

Consumers are encouraged to check information on the business operators and confirm that there are no suspicious labeling before placing orders.

The center said that consumer consultations on such scams began to increase around March, reaching around 200 cases in the two months through last month. In many cases, victims accessed websites through advertisements on social media.

In one case, a man in his 20s found through an online search a website claiming to sell a 4,250-yen bag containing 10 kilograms of Japanese-made rice at 1,275 yen, and purchased two bags. He called the site's contact number as he had not received an order confirmation email, but the phone number was not used.

A couple in their 50s ordered rice through an ad displayed on an image-sharing app but received an email receipt saying that they had bought sunglasses.

