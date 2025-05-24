Japan Police Arrest 16-Yr-Old from Myanmar Fraud Ring

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have arrested a 16-year-old for allegedly making scam calls as a member of a Myanmar-based fraud ring, it was learned Saturday.

According to the Aichi prefectural police in central Japan, the suspect is a high school student in the prefectural capital of Nagoya who returned to Japan after being taken into custody by Thai authorities.

After the minor did not respond to a voluntary police questioning scheduled for Monday and his whereabouts became unknown, the Aichi police tracked the suspect and found him Friday in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo. They launched a compulsory investigation due to concerns that he might flee.

The boy allegedly conspired with suspects Shoki Ishikawa, 32, and Tomonari Yachi, 22, on Jan. 14 to defraud a man from Mie Prefecture, central Japan, who was on a business trip to the U.S. state of Oregon.

The three suspects are believed to have fraudulently obtained 9.9 million yen from the victim by making him transfer the money through a call, pretended to be from the Aichi police, to his mobile phone, saying that his bank account was being used for crime.

