Osaka Expo Marks Highest Visitor Number on Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 24 (Jiji Press)--The World Exposition in Osaka had some 139,000 general visitors Friday, rewriting its daily record marked on the opening day of April 13, the organizer said Saturday.

The event in the western Japan city had attracted some 124,000 visitors on the first day.

According to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the total number of general visitors since the opening reached about 3,859,000 on Friday. Including staff and other people related to the Expo, the total was some 4,574,000.

The association expects that a total of 28.2 million people will visit the event, which is set to run until Oct. 13.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]