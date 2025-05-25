Japan PM Ishiba Inspects MSDF Vessels in Kyoto

Newsfrom Japan

Maizuru, Kyoto Pref., May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba visited the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Maizuru base in the western prefecture of Kyoto on Sunday to inspect vessels.

Ishiba also talked with officials of Japan Marine United Corp., which builds SDF ships, in an apparent move to highlight his country's technological capabilities in the shipbuilding sector.

Tokyo has offered cooperation in shipbuilding as a bargaining chip in its tariff negotiations with the United States.

On Sunday, Ishiba boarded the sophisticated Mogami-class frigate Agano and the Hyuga, a helicopter-carrying destroyer, to inspect the ships for about two hours.

After that, he gave a speech to MSDF members, saying: "The current size of the SDF personnel is only 90 pct of the prescribed level. This is an extremely serious problem."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]