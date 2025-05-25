Japan's Ishiba Eyes Tariff Deal with U.S. during G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Maizuru, Kyoto Pref., May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan will continue its tariff negotiations with the United States, aiming to reach a deal on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Canada in June, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday.

"We will further advance discussions, with the G-7 summit in mind," Ishiba told reporters during his visit to Maizuru, Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, after the two countries held the third round of ministerial tariff negotiations Friday.

In a recent telephone conversation, Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to continue efforts so that they can strike a deal on the issue when they meet on the sidelines of the G-7 summit.

"The United States is interested in whether U.S. warships can be repaired in Japan," Ishiba said, showing a readiness to provide such assistance as part of proposed bilateral cooperation in the area of shipbuilding.

"Japan has an advantage in icebreaker technologies," he stated, adding that this area, including the issue of Arctic shipping routes, will become more important.

