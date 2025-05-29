Nippon Express Involved in India Chip Infrastructure Building

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Logistics group Nippon Express Holdings Inc. is deeply involved in the establishment of infrastructure for the semiconductor industry in India.

In 2021, India announced a large-scale business promotion plan for the chip industry. U.S. and Indian groups are building factories at a total of three sites in the western state of Gujarat and the northeastern state of Assam, with the earliest one expected to be operational as early as the end of this year.

The holding company for Tokyo-based Nippon Express Co. is involved in all three sites. It offers logistics solutions that realize optimization at each stage from plant construction to manufacturing equipment delivery and the start of mass production.

Known for its "high-quality" transportation, Nippon Express Holdings delivers manufacturing equipment worth tens of billions of yen without causing damage.

In India, many roads are unpaved and have bumps. So know-how and measures to minimize vibrations during transportation are crucial. It is also essential to investigate routes in advance to reduce risks.

