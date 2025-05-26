Chisato Iwai Clinches Her 1st LPGA Victory

Newsfrom Japan

Playa del Carmen, Mexico, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Chisato Iwai won the Mexico Riviera Maya Open by six shots on Sunday, clinching her first LPGA title.

The 22-year-old finished at 12-under 276 at El Camaleon, becoming the third Japanese woman to claim an LPGA title this season after Rio Takeda and Mao Saigo.

"I'm very delighted" Iwai said.

"Despite a wide lead, my feelings didn't change. I held onto a strong determination (to aim) for the next birdie and the next birdie," she said.

"I didn't expect my win to come this fast," she said, adding, "I still want to do my best to win more titles."

