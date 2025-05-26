Tsuruha Holdings Shareholders OK Merger with Welcia

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Shareholders of major Japanese pharmacy chain Tsuruha Holdings Inc. on Monday approved all proposals presented at the day's regular general shareholders meeting, including one on a stock swap with rival Welcia Holdings Co. for a future merger.

In April, Tsuruha, based in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, announced that it will integrate its operations with Welcia, the biggest force within the Japanese pharmacy industry, in December.

Under the planned merger, Tsuruha will make Welcia a wholly-owned subsidiary through an equity swap. Major Japanese retailer Aeon Co., which is Welcia's parent company, will then make Tsuruha a consolidated subsidiary through a tender offer.

According to Tsuruha, around 100 people attended the shareholders meeting held in Sapporo.

Orbis Investments, a British asset management company that owns a stake of about 10 pct in Tsuruha and opposes Tsuruha's merger proposal, said that although it is in support of an industry shakeout, there are issues with the decision-making part of the proposal.

