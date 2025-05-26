Japanese Student in India Making WWII-Themed Film

Newsfrom Japan

Kolkata, India, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Mika Sasaki, a 32-year-old Japanese filmmaker now studying in India, is creating a World War II-themed short film in the South Asian country, where her late grandfather is believed to have survived one of the fiercest battles during the war.

The movie "Bougainvillea no Yume" ("Bougainvillea Dream") tells the story of a married couple who communicate through letters while separated by war and reunite in a dream.

Sasaki, a native of Sabae, Fukui Prefeture, was inspired by a book by Mayumi Inagaki about "115 love letters" a Fukui woman sent to her husband in a battlefield to make the film to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, in which India, the then part of the British Empire, was also a battleground.

The first Japanese student at a national film institute in Kolkata raised the money to cover production costs via crowdfunding, gathered actors from Japan and India, shot the film in February, and is currently doing editing.

She hopes to showcase it at film festivals in Japan and other countries in June or later.

