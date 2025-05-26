Japan Details New Plans to Release Stockpiled Rice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will sell 300,000 tons of rice at 11,556 yen per 60 kilograms on average from its stockpile to major retailers, the agriculture ministry said Monday.

The ministry expects retailers to sell the rice at about 2,000 yen per 5 kilograms, starting as soon as early June.

The government will release the rice under discretionary contracts with retailers to lower its prices to levels roughly half those seen in auctions. The transportation costs will be covered by the government.

“It’s an urgent task to deliver cheap and delicious rice to consumers as soon as possible,” agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi told a team of ministry officials focusing on rice policies.

