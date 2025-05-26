S. Korean Presidential Hopeful Vows Practical Diplomacy with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The leading candidate in the June 3 presidential election in South Korea released his diplomatic and security policy pledges on Monday, including practical diplomacy centered on national interests and positioning Japan as an important partner for cooperation.

Lee Jae-myung, former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, also vowed to establish a solid trilateral partnership with Japan and the United States.

As this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries, Lee said he will address historical and territorial issues based on principles and take a forward-looking stance in social, cultural and economic fields.

He stressed his intention to build a consistent and solid foundation for the bilateral relationship.

Meanwhile, Lee said he will work to repair his country's alliance with the United States, which was hurt by the martial law declaration by former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

