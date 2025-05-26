U.S. Marine Arrested for Alleged Hit-And-Run in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., May 26 (Jiji Press)--A 20-year-old U.S. Marine was arrested on Sunday for an alleged hit-and-run that left four people, including two elementary schoolchildren, injured in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan.

The suspect, Lance Cpl. Ivan Garciamartinez, who belongs to Camp Hansen, told prefectural police investigators that it does not mean that he did not rescue the injured, people familiar with the investigation said.

Alcohol levels of twice the legal limit were detected on Garciamartinez's breath, the people said.

The suspect's car first hit a water tank placed between the main road of National Route 58 and a frontage road and then collided with another car driven by a 39-year-old woman.

The woman, her 39-year-old husband and their children--a 10-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son--were slightly injured as a result.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]