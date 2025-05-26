Remains of 368 Japanese War Dead Laid to Rest in National Cemetery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The remains of 368 Japanese people were newly laid to rest in a memorial service in Tokyo on Monday at a national cemetery for unidentified people who died abroad during World War II.

The remains were collected from locations including Ioto, a Pacific island widely known as Iwo Jima, Solomon Islands and Russia.

The number of people laid to rest at the Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery now totals 371,008, including those who died after the war as detainees in Siberia.

Of some 2.4 million Japanese people who died abroad during the war, the remains of 1.12 million have not been recovered 80 years after the end of the war.

Some 400 people including bereaved family members attended Monday's ceremony, hosted by the welfare ministry. Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba were among them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]