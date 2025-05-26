Onosato Locks In Promotion to Yokozuna

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel of the Japan Sumo Association on Monday unanimously recommended the promotion of wrestler Onosato to yokozuna, the highest rank in professional sumo, following his victory in the summer tournament through Sunday.

Onosato, 24, currently at the second-highest rank of ozeki, is now set to become the 75th yokozuna. Based on the panel's recommendation, the association's executive board will hold an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday.

The Ishikawa Prefecture-born wrestler, whose real name is Daiki Nakamura, will be the first yokozuna since Hoshoryu, who gained the spot after the January grand tournament, and the first Japanese yokozuna since Kisenosato, who was promoted following the 2017 January tournament.

Onosato will reach the rank of yokozuna in only 13 tournaments after his debut, the fastest among those who debuted in or after 1958, when the current system of holding six tournaments per year was introduced.

He won his third trophy at the spring tournament in March, or his first since becoming an ozeki, and went on to win the summer tournament.

