Nissan Unveils Next-Gen Hybrid Vehicle Technology

Newsfrom Japan

Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., May 26 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. unveiled to the press Monday an updated version of its e-Power hybrid vehicle technology, which the struggling automaker expects to grow into a major source of earnings.

The third generation e-Power technology will be on vehicle models to be released in Europe in the second half of fiscal 2025 and in North America and Japan in fiscal 2026.

It promises improved fuel efficiency and quietness, with gas mileage up by an average of 9 pct and by 15 pct for driving on expressways.

Models equipped with the new technology will have cruising ranges and fuel economies "comparable to top models from our competitors," said Nissan Chief Technology Officer Eiichi Akashi.

The e-Power system runs on a motor powered by electricity generated by a gasoline engine. It offers the quietness of an electric vehicle while enabling users to refuel at gas stations.

