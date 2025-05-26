Japan Govt to Aim for 1 Pct Real Wage Growth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday released an outline of the basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines that it will adopt in June, including a target of achieving price-adjusted real wage growth of around 1 pct per year.

The outline, presented at a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, chaired by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, calls for realizing a growth-oriented economy based on wage increases.

Amid uncertainties over the global economy due to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, Ishiba said at the meeting, "We'll work to prevent the trend of increasing wages and investments from stopping."

He said the government will focus on helping small businesses improve productivity and pass costs onto prices under a five-year program.

Meanwhile, private-sector members of the council, in their recommendations, described U.S. tariffs as "the biggest downside risk" to the economy and voiced concern that companies could refrain from capital investments due to heightened uncertainty.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]