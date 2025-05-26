Japan Govt Urged to Aim for 1 Pct Real Wage Growth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Private-sector members of a Japanese government panel proposed Monday that the country aim for price-adjusted real wage growth of around 1 pct per year, despite uncertainties stemming from U.S. tariffs.

The members of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, chaired by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, also called for the organized promotion of labor-saving investments and other measures.

In their recommendations, the private-sector members described U.S. tariffs as "the biggest downside risk" to the economy and voiced concern that companies could refrain from capital investments due to heightened uncertainty.

They noted that it is necessary to continue the trend of increasing wages and investments.

Amid calls for consumption tax rate cuts as a measure against inflation, they said it is important to cement the momentum for wage hikes while expanding the economy as a whole, rather than adopting tax reduction policies that are not backed by funding sources.

