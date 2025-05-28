All 4 Major Japanese Life Insurers Post Record Profits in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--All four major Japanese life insurance firms posted record core business profits in fiscal 2024, thanks to higher investment gains.

A weaker yen boosted the insurance companies' interest income on their foreign bond holdings in yen terms, and their stock dividend income increased on the back of strong performance of domestic companies, according to the insurers' earnings reports for the fiscal year to March 2025 released by Monday.

Nippon Life Insurance Co. saw its core business profit surpass 1 trillion yen for the first time, up 32.3 pct from the previous year.

Core business profit rose 21.6 pct at Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. and climbed 11.6 pct at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s core business profit grew 24.3 pct, backed by the conversion of a Singaporean unit into a consolidated subsidiary.

