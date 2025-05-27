Fukushima Soil to Be Reused at Central Govt Facilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will promote the reuse of soil removed during radiation decontamination work after the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture.

The government said that it will reuse the soil for flower beds within the grounds of central government agencies and in the grounds of the prime minister’s office in Tokyo.

Through the plan, the government hopes to promote the public reuse of the soil throughout the country.

“The central government will take the initiative in creating precedent cases,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a ministerial meeting on the disposal of soil removed during the decontamination process following the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The plan is part of broader efforts to achieve the final disposal of the soil outside the northeastern prefecture by March 2045.

