Japan PM Ishiba Pledges to Support Gaza

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told a visiting senior U.N. official Tuesday that the country will work to improve the humanitarian situation in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

"Creating an environment in which aid is possible is extremely important," he said at a meeting with Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

"Japan will work to make that happen," Ishiba added.

Israel, whose military has been bombarding Gaza, has restricted the delivery of relief supplies to the Palestinian region.

Lazzarini said that 500,000 people in Gaza are suffering from hunger.

