Chinese Research Vessel Spotted in Japan EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, May 27 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese marine research ship was spotted in Japan's exclusive economic zone around Okinotorishima, its southernmost island, around 5:40 p.m. Monday, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

A JCG airplane found the ship, Tan Kah Kee, extending a wire-like object into the sea at a point about 270 kilometers east of the Pacific island, said the JCG's third regional headquarters, based in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

The plane's crew demanded by radio that the vessel stop the operations. The ship left the EEZ around 10:45 p.m. the same day.

The Japanese government lodged a protest with the Chinese government through diplomatic channels, saying that conducting marine scientific research within Japan's EEZ without its consent is not allowed.

A Chinese marine research vessel last operated in the EEZ around Okinotorishima, part of the village of Ogasawara in Tokyo, without Japan's permission on Jan. 1 last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]