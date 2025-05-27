Min. Koizumi Vows to Supply Rice at Stable Price

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday he will do his best to ensure that rice is provided to consumers at a stable price.

In a speech he made at parliamentary committee meetings after taking office last week, Koizumi said that providing food stably is his most important mission.

"I will try to prevent a further decline in rice consumption by dispelling people's concerns," Koizumi said, while explaining that the government on Monday started accepting applications for discretionary contracts to sell government-stockpiled rice.

The impact of U.S. tariff measures on Japanese exports "is not small," as the United States accounts for 17 pct of Japan's total exports of agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products.

"We will respond firmly in cooperation with related ministries and agencies to secure national interests, based on a policy of not sacrificing the agriculture, forestry and fisheries industries," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]