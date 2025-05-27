Rakuten, 18 Others Offer to Sell Stockpiled Rice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group Inc. and 18 other companies have applied to sell the Japanese government's stockpiled rice under discretionary contracts, the agriculture ministry said Tuesday.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, they offered to sell a total of about 90,824 tons of stockpiled rice, with the companies each proposing sales of between 10 and 15,000 tons of rice.

The contracts will cover rice produced in 2021 and 2022, with about 94 pct of applications for the 2022 rice. The ministry started accepting the applications on Monday.

Five companies have offered to sell at least 10,000 tons of rice each. Major drugstore operator Sundrug Co. proposed selling 12,866 tons of rice while discount supermarket chain OK Corp. offered to sell 10,500 tons and Rakuten Inc. 10,000 tons.

At a press conference Tuesday, agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi indicated that the ministry may hand over the stockpiled rice to companies as early as Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]