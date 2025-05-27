Japanese Emperor Meets Icelandic President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Icelandic President Halla Tomasdottir, who is visiting Japan for the World Exposition in Osaka, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.

During their 30-minute meeting, the Emperor mentioned that Iceland tops the latest global index on gender equality and asked Tomasdottir how Iceland realized equality of the sexes, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Tomasdottir responded that strikes for equal pay for men and women helped realize the goal.

The Emperor also asked Tomasdottir about Iceland's high ratio of geothermal power generation.

The president said that geothermal power plants in Iceland coexist with sightseeing spots. She said she hoped to share her nation's know-how in geothermal power generation with Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]