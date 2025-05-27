Ishiba Vows to Support Hokkaido's AI Initiatives

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday that his government will support artificial intelligence-related initiatives in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido.

Ishiba met with Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki and Katsuhiro Akimoto, mayor of Sapporo, the prefecture's capital, at the prime minister's office on the day and received a request regarding AI policies.

Suzuki said that Hokkaido's initiatives, including AI industry concentration, could serve as a model for regional revitalization.

Hokkaido is "really an advanced model," said Ishiba. "We hope to work together to achieve regional revitalization through green transformation and AI (initiatives)."

The request included support for the establishment of research and development bases for AI-related companies, deregulation for AI-based demonstration tests on vehicles, such as self-driving tractors, and enhancement of telecommunications infrastructure.

