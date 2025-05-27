Mitsubishi UFJ to Launch New Digital Financial Service Brand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said Tuesday that it will roll out a new brand for digital financial services for individuals on Monday.

The new brand will be launched through revamping a mobile banking app and unifying multiple services including credit card and securities.

Point services in the Mitsubishi UFJ group will also be united and a new internet bank will be established in fiscal 2026.

Mitsubishi UFJ aims to improve convenience and attract individual customers, mainly young people, by launching the new brand as competition in the Japanese banking industry is intensifying since the Bank of Japan scrapped its negative interest rate policy last year.

"We will boost links between our financial functions," Mitsubishi UFJ Group CEO Hironori Kamezawa said at a press conference, emphasizing that the new brand will "play the main role in our retail business."

