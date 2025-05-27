Japanese Universities Asked to Help Int'l Students at Harvard

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry Tuesday asked all domestic universities to consider accepting international students at Harvard University following the notification by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump of the revocation of the U.S. institute's right to enroll foreign students.

"In cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, we are asking the U.S. government to provide information on the specific impacts on foreign students and the university's response," education minister Toshiko Abe told a news conference. "We are asking domestic universities to consider possible support measures to ensure that (foreign) students (at Harvard) can continue their studies."

In the request, the ministry noted that the United States is the largest destination for Japanese students learning abroad and that the U.S. administration's latest move is drawing concerns from students.

It also asked domestic universities to consider measures to support non-U.S. students at institutes other than Harvard as well who find it difficult to study in the United States and also to provide information on specific measures they are planning to take or have already introduced.

The University of Tokyo has launched discussions on temporarily accepting international students at Harvard.

