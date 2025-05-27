Ruling Bloc, CDP Agree on Revised Pension Reform Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan signed a formal agreement Tuesday on a revised pension reform bill that allows for a future increase in basic pension benefits.

The agreement came at a meeting among Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba, Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito and CDP head Yoshihiko Noda.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ishiba described the agreement as "very significant" and vowed to continue working on the issue "sincerely."

Noda called the agreement a "milestone for pension reform," and said, "It's important to tackle (issues) without pushing (them) back." At the same time, he criticized the government and the LDP for their slow coordination on the bill and called for ruling-opposition talks on drastic pension reform.

The three parties will jointly submit the revised bill to the Diet, aiming to begin deliberations on Wednesday, pass it through the House of Representatives this week and enact it before the ongoing Diet session ends on June 22.

