Applications for Govt-Stockpiled Rice Seen Hitting Limit

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Applications to sell government-stockpiled rice under no-bid contracts are now expected to reach the upper limit of 200,000 tons for rice harvested in 2022, the Japanese agriculture ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry began accepting applications only on Monday, and it will now suspend accepting applications for both 2022 rice and 2021 rice, 100,000 tons of which is planned to be released.

Amid elevated rice prices in the market, retailers have rushed to procure stockpiled rice, which the government will sell at lower prices.

The ministry will resume accepting applications only from smaller supermarket operators and rice stores as early as Friday, agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi said.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the ministry had received applications from 33 companies for a total of 157,073 tons of stockpiled rice. The companies include Aeon Co., which applied for the largest amount, of 20,000 tons, and Ito-Yokado Co.

