Koizumi Shows Confidence in Curbing Rice Prices

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi showed confidence Wednesday in curbing soaring rice prices through releasing government-stockpiled rice under discretionary contracts.

"Stockpiled rice will be available at 2,000 yen (per 5 kilograms) at stores as soon as early next week," Koizumi told a parliamentary session. "I think we have overcome the challenges we faced and have seen some effects."

The past three rounds of stockpiled rice auctions conducted under his predecessor, Taku Eto, failed to deliver rice to retailers speedily, Koizumi said.

The auctions "didn't have the effect of lowering (rice) prices as much as the people had expected," he added.

He said that the stockpiled rice that was produced in 2021 and will be released soon will likely sell for about 1,800 yen per 5 kilograms. "It has become possible to provide consumers with various options," he said.

