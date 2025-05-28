Sumo Wrestler Onosato Promoted to Yokozuna

Newsfrom Japan

Ami, Ibaraki Pref., May 28 (Jiji Press)--The board of the Japan Sumo Association on Wednesday unanimously decided to promote 24-year-old wrestler Onosato to yokozuna, the highest rank in the makuuchi top division of professional sumo wrestling.

Onosato became the first Japanese-born yokozuna since Kisenosato, currently his stablemaster, Nishonoseki, was promoted to the rank in 2017.

"I'll devote myself to training hard so as not to tarnish the title of yokozuna, and aim to become a one-of-a-kind yokozuna," Onosato said in a ceremony at the Nishonoseki stable in Ami, Ibaraki Prefecture, where the decision to promote him was relayed.

Onosato, whose real name is Daiki Nakamura, made his professional sumo debut in the 2023 summer grand tournament.

His promotion came after he claimed the title at the second straight grand tournament this month, the fourth victory in his career.

