Big Poster Boards Set Up in Tokyo Ahead of June Assembly Poll

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--With less than a month to go until the June 22 Tokyo metropolitan assembly election, work has started to set up election campaign poster boards throughout the Japanese capital.

In some areas, municipalities have erected big boards capable of hosting around 70 posters in case the election turns out to be similar to last year's crowded Tokyo gubernatorial race. Another reason is that they want to reuse the boards for this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament.

A local government official said that predicting the number of assembly election candidates was "tricky."

In the gubernatorial election in July 2024, a record 56 people ran for Tokyo governor.

As municipalities had only prepared election poster boards with 48 slots, some candidates were unable to put up their posters.

