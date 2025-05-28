Japan Enacts Legislation to Strengthen Disaster Prevention

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament on Wednesday enacted legislation to strengthen disaster prevention and relief measures.

In a plenary meeting, the House of Councillors, the upper parliamentary chamber, approved the legislation to revise relevant laws, including the basic law on disaster management, which was compiled based on lessons learned from the Noto Peninsula earthquake in January 2024. It cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last month.

The legislation features the creation of a sub-cabinet-level post at the Cabinet Office to oversee the country's overall disaster response and play a coordinating role between the central and local governments.

Also under the revised laws, a registration system will be established for nonprofit organizations and volunteer groups that provide support for disaster-affected people. Groups registered with the central government will operate evacuation centers and serve food at the request of the prefectural governor and other authorities in times of disaster.

Identifying in normal times organizations that can engage in support activities is expected to ensure quick cooperation in the event of a disaster, and it will also be easier for local governments to accept support.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]