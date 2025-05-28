H2O Retailing to Sell Japan Govt-Stockpiled Rice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--H2O Retailing Corp. has applied to sell 2,000 tons of rice to be released from the Japanese government's stockpile under discretionary contracts, company officials said.

Kansai Food Market Ltd., a subsidiary of H2O Retailing, will sell the rice at its group supermarkets such as Hankyu Oasis Co. and Kansai Super Market Ltd. at prices close to the government's target of 2,000 yen per 5 kilograms excluding tax.

Amid elevated rice prices in the market, H2O Retailing hopes to ease customer concerns by increasing the amount of rice on store shelves.

