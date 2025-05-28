Itochu to Enter U.S. Insurance Distribution Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. said Wednesday that it will enter the retail insurance distribution business in the United States in partnership with the Neo Group.

Itochu acquired a stake in Churchill Innovative Holdings LLC, the Florida-based parent of the Neo Group, in a deal estimated to be worth billions of yen.

Through the capital alliance, Itochu aims to strengthen its retail insurance business. It already partly owns Japanese insurance distributor Hoken No Madoguchi Group Inc. and insurance companies in Southeast Asia.

The Neo Group provides partner insurance distributors with support, including helping them streamline operations and undertaking call center operations. It also provides insurance companies with product planning and development proposals.

