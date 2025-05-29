Jiji Press among Winners of Machine Translation Award

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--A Tokyo-based group promoting machine translation technology has decided to award a key annual prize to three organizations including news agency Jiji Press.

The other two winners of the Asia-Pacific Association for Machine Translation’s 20th Nagao Award are the team of technology companies Toppan Inc. and Konica Minolta Inc., and speech artificial intelligence technology startup Kotoba Technologies Japan K.K.

According to an announcement Tuesday, Jiji Press won the award for its project to develop a large language model-based AI tool to improve English news story texts produced by a neural machine translation engine.

The association recognized that the combination of the machine translation engine and the AI tool has helped boost the efficiency of Jiji Press’ operations to produce English news stories from Japanese articles.

Meanwhile, the Toppan-Konica Minolta team put into practice a multilanguage communication system combining a voice translator and a transparent display. Kotoba Technologies was praised for its simultaneous translation system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]