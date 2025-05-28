"Expo Grandma" Completes Tour of All Osaka Expo Pavilions

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese woman known as "Expo grandma" for visiting World Expositions around the globe has completed her visits to all open pavilions at the ongoing 2025 Expo in the western Japan city of Osaka.

On Wednesday, the 46th day of the Osaka Expo, Tomiyo Yamada, 76, visited the last remaining pavilion, the Netherlands pavilion, where a celebration ceremony was held in her honor.

"I finished with the Netherlands, which has had friendly relations with Japan for a long time," Yamada said with a smile. "It's important not only to enter pavilions, but also to thoroughly digest (the exhibits) until the end," she noted.

The Netherlands pavilion presented her with commemorative gifts including a stuffed doll of the Dutch character Miffy.

Yamada aims to visit the Osaka Expo every day until it closes. "I want to communicate with the staff (of pavilions) and feel the current situations of (exhibiting countries)," she said.

