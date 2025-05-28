BOJ's Latent Losses on JGB Holdings Swell to 28 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan's unrealized losses on its holdings of Japanese government bonds reached a new record of 28,624.6 billion yen at the end of March, its financial statements for fiscal 2024 showed Wednesday.

The figure marked a sharp increase from 9,433.7 billion yen a year earlier, reflecting higher long-term JGB yields, as the central bank raised its policy interest rate during the fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the BOJ's JGB holdings shrank by 1.9 pct to 574,227.5 billion yen, the first decrease in 16 years, after it started reducing JGB purchases last August.

Latent losses on JGB holdings are not reflected in the BOJ's financial statements, as it uses an accounting method assuming that it will hold JGBs until they mature.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has said that a rise in latent losses is unlikely to undermine the central bank's monetary policy management ability.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]