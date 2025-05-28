Ishiba, Montenegro's Spajic Hold Talks in Japanese

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Montenegro counterpart, Milojko Spajic, held talks in Japanese without translators in a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Spajic is fluent in Japanese as he once studied in Japan as a government scholarship student.

Ishiba said, "This meeting will become historic as I talk with a foreign leader in Japanese."

During the meeting at the Japanese prime minister's office, Ishiba described Montenegro as an important partner who shares values and principles with Japan.

He told Spajic that Japan will make people from Montenegro free from short-stay visas, starting in September, to promote exchanges between the two countries. He said that Japan will support Montenegro's bid to join the European Union.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]