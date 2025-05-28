Japan Proposes Fund to Aid U.S. Shipbuilding Sector in Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan has offered to establish a fund to help revive the U.S. shipbuilding industry, as part of tariff negotiations between the two countries, it was learned Wednesday.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump aims to strengthen the country's shipbuilding capacity from an economic security perspective, and Tokyo hopes that offering cooperation in this field will lead to concessions from Washington in tariff talks.

On Wednesday, the steering committee of the House of Councillors approved a four-day trip to the United States from Thursday by economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief tariff negotiator.

During the trip, Akazawa will hold the fourth ministerial-level session of the tariff talks on Friday local time. The session is expected to be attended by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was absent from the previous session.

The committee also approved Akazawa's three-day trip to France from Tuesday to attend a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

