Fuji Media Denies Dalton's Claim of No Discussions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Media Holdings Inc. issued a statement Wednesday denying the claim of Dalton Investments, a major shareholder in the Japanese media group, that it has refused to hold discussions on the U.S. investment firm's proposal regarding board members.

Fuji Media said it has engaged in sincere dialogue with Dalton a total of 64 times, including by email, phone and in-person meetings.

Fuji Media's management and Dalton have each proposed more than 10 candidates to join Fuji Media's board, ahead of the Japanese company's general shareholders meeting on June 25.

In response to Fuji Media's rejection of Dalton's candidates, the U.S. firm has said it was regrettable that Fuji Media decided to oppose all of its candidates without holding discussions with it.

Fuji Media also rejected Dalton's proposal to spin off its real estate business, saying that it has unique strengths as a media-affiliated real estate developer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]