Don Quijote to Sell Govt-Stockpiled Rice Only to Members

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--The parent of discount store operator Don Quijote Co. plans to sell government-stockpiled rice under a discretionary contract only to the company's app members in order to prevent it from being resold for profit, officials said Wednesday.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp., the parent of Don Quijote, also plans to limit the quantity of government-stockpiled rice that customers can purchase to prevent resales.

The company is slated to start selling the rice at some Don Quijote outlets in the Tokyo metropolitan area early next week, then expand the sales area.

Household goods supplier Iris Ohyama Inc., which has similarly offered to sell the stockpiled rice under a discretionary contract, will limit customer purchases to one bag per person per month on its online shopping site.

