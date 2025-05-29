Yahoo Japan Users Banned from Selling Govt-Stockpiled Rice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Internet company LY Corp. has decided to prohibit the sale of government-stockpiled rice on its Yahoo! Japan online services where users can buy and sell goods, to prevent the rice from being resold for profit.

If LY finds users putting stockpiled rice up for sale on the Yahoo! Japan Auction or Yahoo! Japan Flea Market site, their posts will be deleted, according to an announcement made Wednesday.

The company will also suspend their accounts.

