LDP Policy Chief Visits Kawaguchi over Kurdish Residents

Kawaguchi, Saitama Pref., May 28 (Jiji Press)--Itsunori Onodera, policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Wednesday visited the city of Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, where problems have been reported between Kurdish residents and locals.

Onodera inspected places such as a garbage collection spot where illegal dumping of waste has become a problem.

He told reporters that the LDP would compile proposals on issues linked to foreigners and ask the Japanese government for appropriate responses.

Onodera met with city officials including Mayor Nobuo Okunoki. The officials suggested that there had been cases of foreigners working illegally. "Order is the premise of societies in which people coexist," the LDP policy chief said. "We will not live with foreigners who do not maintain order or abide by rules."

